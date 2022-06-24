FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many have shared their reaction to the landmark decision the Supreme Court made to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Right to Life of Northeast Indiana quickly shared a statement from its executive director saying the group is “overjoyed.”

Later, in an interview with WANE 15, the group’s operations manager Abigail Lorenzen said the ruling is something they’ve been waiting for.

“It is an extremely exciting day, but it also comes with a tinge of sadness as we look back at those over 64 million children who lost their lives while abortion was legal under Roe versus Wade,” Lorenzen said.

She added that the group will be very vocal to lawmakers about its desire to see abortions banned in Indiana.

They’re planning to be in Indianapolis on July 6 when the General Assembly gathers for a special session called by Governor Eric Holcomb.

“Looking forward, we have so much hope for what America can accomplish and how much we can rally around our families and our mothers, especially in northeast Indiana, but throughout our state and throughout the country as well and really provide people with what they need to be able to welcome new lives with love instead of being fearful of what their future holds,” Lorenzen said.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of people who oppose the ruling.

The Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates East Facebook page called Friday a “dark day.”

WANE 15 reached out to Planned parenthood Alliance Advocates in Indianapolis for comment, but did not receive a call or email prior to this article being published.

In downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon, Kassady Murphy, a resident of Fort Wayne, went to the Allen County Courthouse and held up a sign that reads “abortion is a human right.”

Murphy sat on the sidewalk along Clinton Street for all cars heading south to see it.

“I think for a lot of people. it wasn’t exactly surprising, but it still doesn’t take away the pain of being told that you no longer get to be deciding what happens to your body,” Murphy said.

She told WANE 15 that she didn’t know if there was a planned gathering or if others would join her, but she felt like voicing her opposition was something she needed to do.

As of 4:45 on Friday, Murphy was the only person WANE 15 saw protesting outside the courthouse.