FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One is a licensed professional surveyor; the other is currently doing the day-to-day tasks of the locally elected surveyor.

The Allen County Republican Party announced the two candidates who are running for the county surveyor position as part of a caucus scheduled to be held this weekend.

Michael R. Fruchey, who was appointed by county commissioners earlier this month to run the surveyor’s office in the wake of the current surveyor’s inactivity and resignation, will be opposed by David P. Devine, who is a professional engineer on top of being a licensed surveyor.

The caucus, consisting of 197 eligible precinct committeemen and committeewomen, is scheduled to be held at Allen County GOP headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The public is invited should anyone want to watch the proceedings, according to a Republican party media release.

County surveyors in Indiana are the drainage technical authority, according to a list of surveyor functions issued by the County Surveyors Association of Indiana. County surveyors manage the “construction, reconstruction, vacation/removal and maintenance of all regulated drains and proposed regulated drains.”

They also perform field investigations of drains, conduct drainage studies and technical specifications for work performed on tile drains and open ditches, handle reconstruction petitions and oversee new drain construction.

Devine has taught classes in civil engineering, surveying and construction technology at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Notre Dame, Rose Hulman, Trine University and Cleveland State University, according to a bio provided by the Republican party.

He’s also worked for engineering and surveying consulting firms on storm water management, combined sewer, boundary surveys and infrastructure and utility planning, the bio said. Devine has experience with the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Allen County Department of Planning Services and the Tippecanoe County Surveyor’s Office.

Fruchey is currently employed with the Allen County Highway Department and previously worked as a hydrologist in the Allen County Surveyor’s Office, where his primary focus was water quality review. He has worked as an engineering technician for the City of Fort Wayne in the past, providing surveying, drafting and inspection duties.

He also received his Professional Engineering License, which allowed him to rise to the position of Associate Director of Transportation Engineering with the city, according to his bio provided by the Republican party.

Republican Jeff Sorg had first been elected surveyor in 2016 and won the position again in 2020. He continuously missed meetings and for nearly two years had not logged onto his county email account. His inactivity spurred county commissioners to appoint Fruchey to run the office.

Sorg tendered his resignation earlier this month. which opened the door for this weekend’s caucus.

Whoever wins the caucus will take office Sept. 16.