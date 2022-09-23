FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- During the month of September, food banks across the nation have been helping those in need during Hunger Action Month. Friday is Hunger Action Day, Community Harvest Food Bank has been busy all month long, but is still in need of the community’s help.

The food bank sees about 3,000 to 4,000 households a week through its distribution programs. last year alone they served over 90-thousand people and are expected to meet that amount again this year.

Director of Developments at Community Harvest food Bank, Katie Savoie explains that the help they receive makes a huge difference.

“We always like to say just do what you can,” said Savoie. “Some people, they prefer to give time, so they volunteer they prefer to give treasures, so they might make an online donation,” Savoie said.

Savoie adds that they are looking for canned goods and shelf staple foods right now. Protein, soups, fruits and vegetables. Even if you bring in one or two items to the food bank, it goes a long way for them and for someone in need.

