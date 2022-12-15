FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel engaged in a friendly competition Thursday during the 28th Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Hosted by American Red Cross, the event sparks a good-natured rivalry among first responder groups and helps ensure the blood supply keeps pace with demand during the holidays.

The event started Wednesday and runs until Monday, Dec. 19.

In addition to first responders donating blood, members of the public can also participate in the blood drive by scheduling an appointment on the American Red Cross’s website.

When donors contribute during the campaign, they can vote for either the police or the firefighters.