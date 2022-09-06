FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With September being childhood cancer awareness month, a local family is stepping up to bring the community together and help spread awareness and raise funds for childhood cancer.

To that end, the Jovevski family, with the help of Eel River Elementary, will be hosting the second annual Emmy’s Evening of Hope, which is an event inspired by Emily Jovevski, who was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma at 14 years old and fought cancer for five years before her passing.

The event will be held at Huntertown Park from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“Emily dreamed of becoming a pediatric oncology nurse to help kids with cancer, and that is why we continue to raise awareness and funds for more research in honor of her dream,” said Jodi Jovevski, Emily’s mother.

All funds raised through the event will benefit Gold Together, which is the American Cancer Society’s childhood cancer initiative.

“With childhood cancer research being consistently underfunded, it was important for us to do this in hopes we can help fund research that will lead to better outcomes and treatments for children everywhere,” Jodi said.

According to Jodi, the event raised $13,000 last year, and she hopes more people will participate in the event this year.

The event will feature live music, a magic show, kids games, food trucks and a silent auction featuring over 35 items from various local shops and businesses.

“We are looking forward to honoring Emily and all of the families in our community who have had to face this terrible disease,” Jodi said.