Local company uses T-shirts to help struggling Fort Wayne businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During this time of self-isolation and mandatory closures, small businesses have been some of the hardest hit. Thankfully, a local company is trying to help alleviate some of the stress by raising funds and spirits.

In late March, Headwaters Lifestyle Co. partnered with Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana to begin selling T-shirts with a simple phrase on them: “Fort Wayne Together.”

The organizers hoped to start a movement that would not only raise money to support struggling businesses, but also create a sense of community and togetherness while many people feel alone.

In the first three weeks, T-shirt sales raised more than $8,500, which went directly to 22 different Fort Wayne businesses through the Fund the Fort web page.

The shirts are available in three size categories at varying costs. Adult sizes cost $25, youth sizes are $20, and the new toddler sizes cost $17.

Headwaters Lifestyle Co. is now asking people to buy shirts and share pictures of them wearing them on their Facebook page. It’s just the latest effort to share the message of #FortWayneTogether.

