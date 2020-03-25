Local companies helping to produce medical equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both Vera Bradley and Cinda B have announced that they are producing emergency medical equipment for hospitals and medical facilities that may be in need in the coming weeks.

In a media release, Vera Bradley said, “We’re fervently working to get the much-needed distribution of medical masks, scrubs, and other healthcare items up and running. We’re currently working with both our local hospitals and worldwide supply chain, in an effort to source the hard to find materials needed to make medical masks.”

They said their in-house team is currently able to sew general protection (not medical quality) masks out of our distribution facility.

Vera Bradlay said they hope to offer medical scrubs, lanyards, bags and other related items on verabradley.com by the end of the week.

Cinda B put out a video of their team making the products on their Instagram page. You can find the full video here.

They said they want to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by helping to produce medical supplies.

According to the post, they’ve completely switched their production line for the efforts a few days ago.

So far they said they’ve been able to provide 2000 gowns, 350 face shields and over 20 jobs to people in need.

Photo courtesy of Vera Bradley.

All photos and videos courtesy of Vera Bradley and Cinda B.