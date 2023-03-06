AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Following Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey’s death by a driver running from police on Friday night, the Auburn and Garret community has come together to raise support.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation set up a fund for Bailey, and local businesses have done their part to bring attention to it.

“It’s not it’s not going to change the outcome of course but, but it is something,” said Carlee Reed, one of the owners of the Auburn Dairy Freeze.

The Auburn Dairy Freeze dedicated all net proceeds from Mar. 6 to the fund, and the ensuing response caused bumper-to-bumper traffic on Main Street as cars backed up several blocks.

“It has been mind-blowing today,” Reed said.

The Auburn Dairy Freeze has not been alone in its generosity as both Hometown Graphics and MJS Apparel Screen Printing and Embroidery are dedicating some portion of sales to the fund.