FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local business Hanning and Bean Enterprises is pledging to match all donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, up to $125,000, through the end of the year.

That’s according to a media release from the Salvation Army, which called the donation a dollar-for-dollar match. Anyone can still give to the Red Kettle campaign through Dec. 31.

Currently, the Salvation Army is at $81,720 of its $233,000 goal.

““Reaching our goal ensures The Salvation Army continues to serve the community throughout the year,” expressed Kenyon Sivels, corps officer of The Salvation Army. “With this match, we are very excited to see what happens.”

Anyone can drop a donation in a red kettle while they are out, or they can make cashless donations at the kettles by simply scanning the QR code on the kettle sign.

Also, donations can be made online at www.safortwayne.org or they can be dropped off at The Salvation Army at 2901 N Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.