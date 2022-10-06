NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — 469 Cycle Shop, located in New Haven, announced plans to host an event Oct. 8 to honor Wayden Bennett, who was killed Oct. 1 after a hit-and-run crash.

The event will help the Bennett family with medical expenses and final arrangements.

469 Cycle Shop was originally slated to host an event Saturday raising money for Clothes for Joes, a local charity the bike shop has done many events for, but owner Mike Ackels decided to change course after hearing the news and hearing from Wayden’s family how much he loved motorcycles.

“If you don’t have a bike, if you have a bike, you don’t like bikes, I don’t care. Come out here and help that family,” Ackels said.

The event will be held at the shop from noon to 5:00 p.m. and will include music and free food.

A Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic will also be given away, and you can enter to win it just by buying clothing from the shop.

Ackels also encourages people who attend to bring new pairs of underwear and socks to donate to the veterans.