WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A spokesperson with Michelin North America has confirmed to WANE 15 that approximately 80 full-time jobs at the BF Goodrich Fort Wayne Manufacturing Plant will be eliminated.

The change will happen during the second quarter to continue with plans to stabilize the company’s production levels, according to the spokesperson.

They said the layoffs have been evaluated over several months, and the company will work with the union to achieve the best result for all employees.