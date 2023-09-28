ALBION, Ind. (WANE) If country living is your dream, there’s a property for sale in Noble County that might just fit the bill. It features a three bedroom, three bathroom, 2.5 car garage home on more than nine acres of land with an additional 244 acres available for purchase.

But that’s just a start; there’s also a 2 car detached garage, a detached spa room, a horse barn, and two pole barns. Just because it’s in the country doesn’t mean it doesn’t have the latest in technology, highlighted by a solar panel system installed in 2018.

The property is offered by the Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty. Check out the pictures and videos to see first hand what this property offers. It’s located at 4220 W. Albion Road. To see the complete details of this property listed for $890,000, click here.