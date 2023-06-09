(NewsNation) — A judge has unsealed the indictment against former President Donald Trump, revealing the charges he is facing in connection with classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump is charged with the willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representations.

The indictment also charges Waltine Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy stationed at the White House to act as Trump’s valet, with six counts. Trump and Nauta are set to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 13 at 3 p.m. in a federal courthouse in Miami.

The indictment alleges Trump gathered official documents, along with other materials, including newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards and photographs into cardboard boxes. Those boxes contained classified materials.

“The classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack,” the indictment reads.

The documents included papers from a number of federal agencies, including the CIA, the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency.

According to the indictment, those documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago where they were stored in unauthorized locations, including at one point being stored in a shower. It details two occasions where Trump showed sensitive documents to people not authorized to view them.

One incident involved a writer and publisher, along with two staff members, who interviewed Trump at The Bedminster Club. Trump allegedly showed the group a plan to attack a foreign country, devised by a senior military official. The indictment did not name the country, but according to reporting from CNN, the plan was regarding Iran.

“Well, with (the Senior Military Official)-uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack (Country A). Isn’t it amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him. They presented me this-this is off the record, but they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him,” Trump said, according to the indictment.

Later on in the exchange, Trump said he could have declassified the paper when he was president, before noting that he could not do so once leaving office so it was still secret. According to the indictment, none of the individuals had clearance to access those documents.

The second incident involved a representative from Trump’s political action committee. During a meeting, Trump allegedly commented about an ongoing operation in an unspecified country before showing the person a classified map.

According to the indictment, Trump acknowledged that he should not be showing the representative the map, telling him not to stand too close.

The indictment also claims Trump worked with Nauta to conceal documents from search and suggested that his attorneys make false statements to the FBI, as well as suggesting they hide or destroy documents that had been requested by a grand jury.

The indictment includes statements attributed to Trump, including “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?” and “What happens if we just don’t respond at all or don’t play ball with them?”

After the FBI and the grand jury issued a subpoena for the documents, Trump and Nauta reportedly misled the attorney charged with searching the boxes and turning the materials over. Trump reportedly directed Nauta to move boxes so they attorney would not find all of the documents to give to a federal grand jury.