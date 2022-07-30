INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate meets at 11 a.m. Saturday to vote on the controversial abortion ban bill.

Lawmakers are also expected to vote on the Senate’s version of an inflation relief bill. The House passed its version, which includes a $225 taxpayer refund, with a 93-2 vote Friday.

NOW: Indiana Senate begins discussion on Senate Bill 1 ahead of a vote. Booing from protesters outside the chamber can be heard as the bill’s author, State Sen. Sue Glick, speaks at the podium. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/UYDOl3zSoN — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 30, 2022

Bill author Sen. Sue Glick says she does not expect the bill to come back from the House in the same form. She expects additional changes to come from the House.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura asks for clarification of several scenarios. He also asks about protections for people whose religious views don’t align with the bill’s views on abortion.

Sen. J.D. Ford asks if the bill will ban abortions in the state. Glick says she believes it will stop many “elective” abortions and said the exceptions will not stop abortions altogether.

Glick concedes she “has concerns” for the medical community and doesn’t want to interfere with the doctor-patient relationship for the care of the mother and the child.

Glick acknowledges the bill won’t please everyone, notes protesters on both sides of the issue.

When asked by Sen. Greg Taylor is she considered this legislation “pro-life,” Glick said yes. Taylor also questioned the 8- and 12-week timelines and whether they constituted a “forced” abortion.

Protesters who support abortion rights cheer as Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor comes to the podium to question Glick. Glick acknowledges the protesters who can be heard in the hallway and dislike the bill but says other Hoosiers support new restrictions. pic.twitter.com/nPPa3Fs333 — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 30, 2022

Taylor is questioning Glick about the Dobbs decision and the basis for Roe v. Wade. Taylor is also discussing voting rights and the 14th Amendment, which includes the “equal protection clause.”

Glick said the bill would stop about 98% of all abortions that typically occur in Indiana.

Sen. Tim Lanane questions the assertion that this isn’t a forced pregnancy bill.

Glick concedes she’s not “100%” pleased with the bill but “can live with it.” If the bill fails to pass, she said the legislature will come back in January to do it all over again. During discussion with Sen. Eddie Melton, she acknowledges it is “an imperfect bill.”

Sen. Jean Breaux takes exception with the legislation and says abortion is a complicated decision that should be left up to a mother. She said the Senate Bill 1 is a “flawed bill” that is “backwards thinking” and an “attack on womanhood.”

Sen. Mike Young calls this the “toughest decision” anyone in the chamber will make in their lives. He said he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward anyone who doesn’t view the bill the same way he does. He plans to vote no, although he believes it will pass because “that’s the way the process goes.” He doesn’t believe the bill goes far enough and believes the medical exception is too broad.

Young proposed an amendment to remove the rape and incest exceptions last week. His fellow lawmakers voted it down.

Lanane, speaking once again, said the bill takes away choice. He said it’s clear there are deep divisions on both sides of the issue and members of the chamber simply disagree at the most basic level. He also questioned the process and noted there has been very little support for the legislation.

Lanane said the bill should not pass because some members don’t think it goes far enough and others don’t want it at all. He feels it’s being rushed for the special session and that could result in a “bad bill.”

“We should scrap this bill. It’s not ready to go anywhere,” Lanane said, expressing doubt that the House can improve it.

Ford, speaking again, said the legislature was convened for a special session originally focused on inflation relief that has instead become focused on abortion.

“One week to make a decision that is monumental, we all know that,” Ford said. “Abortion will topple our economy. Healthcare providers will flee our state.”

Ford suggested the legislation will jeopardize women’s care. He echoed Lanane’s call to scrap the legislation and said it was clear “no one” wanted to be there and the abortion bill lacked true support.

Ford was also involved in a contentious interaction with Sen. Liz Brown, who pushed him on what limit he would put on the timeline for getting an abortion.

Ford said he wasn’t a medical provider and said it wasn’t the job of the government to make that decision.

Democrats are continuing to speak against the abortion bill. State Sen. J.D. Ford is at the podium now. The protesters in the hallway can continue to be heard in the Senate chamber. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/WFrrO24By6 — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 30, 2022

Sen. Kyle Walker said the issue is very “black or white” for some people when it comes to abortion. He believes, for many others, the issue is in a “gray area.” He believes in no restrictions for the first trimester along with exceptions in certain cases (rape, incest, life of mother).

He plans to vote no and calls for a “more balanced” approach.