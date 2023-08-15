FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “It reminds me a lot of when my kids leave their bikes out in the front yard or in the neighbor’s yard, it doesn’t go well for them.”

That’s what 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl had to say about Veo appealing Fort Wayne’s decision to void its contract with the scooter rental company.

Jehl ultimately thinks that the appeal to the city is far too little, far too late.

“I have very little sympathy for a group that does not do what they’re supposed to do, trashes the city and then once, and only after the fact, puts in the effort,” Jehl said. “If they put in half that effort ahead of time to administer their program properly, they wouldn’t be in that situation.”

However, Jehl wasn’t the only councilmember Tuesday who was less than thrilled with Veo’s service.

“We heard a lot of complaints,” said 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock.

Paddock has long been a proponent of good, safe public transportation, often pushing the issue of passenger rail in the Summit City.

In his mind, scooters are a good idea, but they are lacking in execution.

“Everything evolves over time, maybe there’s a better product out there, maybe there’s a way to educate,” Paddock said.

Paddock’s main concerns were about scooters breaching traffic laws and underage drivers taking advantage of the system.

A city official said Fort Wayne’s Right-of-Way Department will make a decision regarding Veo’s appeal sometime this week.

If the appeal is denied, Veo will no longer be able to operate in Fort Wayne starting Sept. 4.