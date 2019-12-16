Little information released about gas station armed robbery

Fort Wayne police investigate a reported armed robbery at the Speedway on Sherman Boulevard on Sunday, December 16, 2019. Police at the scene did not provide any information about the situation.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Fort Wayne gas station late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the Speedway station at 2111 Sherman Blvd. just before midnight.

When WANE 15 got there, there were five or six officers and a detective inside the convenience store.

They began clearing the scene around 1 a.m.

When asked if someone could provide information about the situation, several officers pointed to a detective. That detective refused to give any details and immediately left the scene.

At this time, it’s not clear if anyone was hurt or what weapon was used. It’s also unknown what was stolen, how many suspects were involved, and what they looked like.

If police officials release any other information during daytime hours, this story will be updated.