Little girl leaves thank you notes on Parkview cars, ambulances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A little girl is trying to spread kindness and joy by using a little bit of creativity and a whole lot of character.

10-year-old Sophia Wallace spent the first day of her Spring Break designing and creating a special card to thank medical staff and first responders who are on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

She then made copies and signed her name on each note before heading to Parkview Regional Medical Center and leaving them on ambulances and staff cars in the parking lot.

It was a special gesture that caught the attention of many staff members as they returned to their cars after long and difficult shifts at the hospital.

Manda Overly was one of them. She contacted WANE 15 to give Sophia a special shout out thanking her for the note. Overly said it meant the world to her and made her smile when she found the note on her car.

Sophia is using the hashtag #SharingCovidGratitude to encourage others to also spread kindness during these uncertain times.