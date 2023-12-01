FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of staring at, following and lingering near a preteen child at the downtown public library for hours before handing him a sexually explicit note, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Friday formally charged 36-year-old Otha J. Muirhead with a Level 5 count of child solicitation. A warrant for his arrest has been issued, but as of Friday afternoon, he had not been booked into Allen County Jail.

Muirhead is accused of soliciting a child at the Allen County Public Library’s Main Branch on Nov. 7, court documents said.

In an interview with Fort Wayne police detectives, the child said in court documents he spotted Muirhead in the teen section of the library. The child told investigators he noticed Muirhead staring at him and watching him, court documents said.

After some time passed, the child said he went to the restroom and Muirhead followed. The child told investigators Muirhead lingered in the bathroom for 10 minutes washing his hands while the child was in the restroom, according to court documents.

When the child left the restroom, Muirhead is accused of following him again.

The child told investigators he went to a computer terminal and Muirhead sat closer to him than when he previously spotted him. The child played games on the computer for three to four hours while listening to music, he said in court documents, while Muirhead stared at him.

At some point, Muirhead is accused of walking over to the computer terminal and handing the child a sexually explicit note, according to court documents.

The child contacted his parents, who immediately alerted library security staff.

Once the child’s parents arrived with security, Muirhead was escorted out of the building and banned from the library.

Previously, Muirhead served roughly two years in prison on a criminal confinement causing serious bodily injury conviction.

In that case, he was accused of ambushing a woman who had just gotten off work at a pizza restaurant in New Haven.

The woman told police in court documents Muirhead grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth with his hand and put a sharp object to her mouth and throat. She also told police she fought him off with a retractable baton she carried with her, court documents said.

Muirhead was released this past summer after serving time on that conviction, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.