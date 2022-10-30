FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lindenwood Cemetery unveiled a 5-foot black granite monument Saturday afternoon to honor COVID-19 victims in Allen County.

The monument, along with the four curved black granite benches that surround it, serve as a memorial to the 1,200 victims and over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since the pandemic began.

“We wanted a place the entire community could come to reflect and remember the loved ones lost to COVID,” said Leah Hadashi, office manager at Lindenwood Cemetery. “We want this memorial to serve as a peaceful place where people heal and honor the memories of loved ones.”

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne supported Lindenwood Cemetery on the project.

The monument is located in the South Terrace area of the cemetery.