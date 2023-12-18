RADNOR, Penn. (WANE) Lincoln Financial Group, founded in Fort Wayne and headquartered in Pennsylvania, announced on December 14 it has agreed to sell its wealth management business to Osaic Inc. in a stock purchase agreement. The sale is expected to provide approximately $700 million of capital benefit to Lincoln upon closing.

In a press release, Lincoln indicated the sale will include Lincoln Financial Advisors Corporation (LFA) and Lincoln Financial Securities Corporation (LFS) – the company’s two independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firms. The two entities employ 1,450 financial professionals. Additionally, Lincoln’s home-office employees who support the wealth management business will transition to Osaic to continue to lead and support the business.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to focus on growing our individual insurance solutions and workplace solutions businesses and leveraging our core strengths, including our distribution leadership and strong brand, to deliver future value for all of our stakeholders,” said Ellen Cooper, Chairman, President and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group.

Lincoln operates its life insurance operations in Fort Wayne.