FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A two-vehicle crash shut down part of Lima Road Thursday evening.

Dispatchers said the crash occurred near the intersection of Lima and West Washington Center Road around 9:20 p.m. Two people were listed with minor injuries.

Southbound Lima Road was shut down south of the intersection, just to the north of Interstate 69.

Police did not say how long the intersection would be partially closed.