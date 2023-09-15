FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you like skyline views, there’s a condo for sale in Fort Wayne that fits the bill. A penthouse on the 15th floor of the Anthony Wayne Building located downtown at Berry and Clinton went up for sale this week.

Offered by The Lynn Reecer Team, this 2,072 square foot condo features two bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, two fireplaces, and a ton of luxury amenities, as well as three parking spaces in a secure covered garage.

The asking price is $999,900 for this condo that was constructed in 2012. Check out the full listing here.