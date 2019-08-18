West Noble coach seriously hurt in collision while riding bicycle

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist is fighting for his life at the hospital after police say he was hit by an intoxicated driver Friday evening.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department said the 58-year-old bicyclist, Charles Schlemmer, was riding his bicycle on River Road south of CR 900 N when he was struck by a U-Haul van.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Schlemmer was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center with multiple severe injuries, according to a press release.

Records show Schlemmer is a longtime cross-country and track coach at West Noble High School.

According to a Facebook post by his daughter, Liz Schlemmer, he is in Intensive Care with a brain injury, broken bones and a collapsed lung.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department said the driver of the van, Ryan Gravit, was eventually located in Ligonier after he was seen leaving the area with heavy damage to the windshield.

He was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 4 Felony.