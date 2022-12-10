WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — On Aug. 8, 2022, Tiara Bremer walked into Bob’s Restaurant as the owner for the last time.

After assuming the mantle of owner on Sept. 29, 2005, almost 17 years filled with wonderful memories had passed during her time as the head of the only sit-down restaurant in Woodburn, Indiana.

Four years prior to becoming the owner of the restaurant, Bremer learned Bob’s needed some help and decided to work at the restaurant by bussing tables and cleaning dishes alongside her niece, who worked there at the time.

One day, the previous owner asked Bremer if she would be interested in taking over the restaurant, and after consulting her husband, the rest was history.

Although Bremer was initially nervous, she was also excited because she knew her new position would allow her to be around plenty of people.

“I was a little nervous, but I was excited because I love people,” Bremer said. “I’ve met a lot of wonderful people working at Bob’s.”

Thanks to Bremer, Bob’s Restaurant hosted some of the most memorable events of its nearly 50-year run during her tenure.

In 2008, Bob’s Restaurant threw a welcoming party for Lloy Ball, a Woodburn native, former Bob’s employee and men’s volleyball Olympian who had recently helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal in Beijing.

Bob’s Restaurant hosts a welcoming party for Woodburn native and volleyball Olympian Lloy Ball in 2008. Ball had just recently helped lead the U.S, men’s volleyball team to a gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. (Photo provided by Tiara Bremer)

Bremer also helped set up a birthday celebration in 2011 for the 95th birthday of Bob Sprouls, the original owner of Bob’s who opened the restaurant in June 1975.

However, like most businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob’s struggled to stay afloat, prompting Bremer to make the difficult decision to leave the restaurant business.

“It was tough. We were short-staffed, and it was hard to get people to work and hard to get people to come to work,” Bremer said. “And that was one of the icings on the cake that made me make the decision that it was time to get out of the restaurant business. I was done, and I was ready to enjoy my life a little more.”

Although her time with Bob’s had come to an end, Bremer embraced the change and felt the same way leaving Bob’s as she did when she took over.

“It was an emotional day, but on the other hand, it was an exciting day because I was getting ready to do a new journey in my life and start something different,” Bremer said.

Bob’s Restaurant celebrates the 95th birthday of Bob Sprouls, the founder of the restaurant. (Photo provided by Tiara Bremer)

Following the closing of Bob’s, Bremer initially worried she would have a hard time selling the restaurant.

“When we first put the restaurant up for sale, I was a little nervous because I thought ‘Oh my gosh, how long is it going to take to get somebody in here?’” Bremer said.

However, not long after the restaurant closed, Willie’s Café, a diner located in Fort Wayne on North Anthony Boulevard, showed interest in buying the restaurant.

“It just sort of happened to fall in my lap,” said Kim Campbell, owner of Willie’s Café. “I received a couple of phone calls one morning saying that it had become available. The next day, we looked at it and signed the papers a couple days later.”

Having an experienced group take over the restaurant relieved Bremer, and she felt confident Willie’s would do right by the restaurant and the city.

“When I found out that people from Willie’s were interested, I was very excited knowing that would bring some good things to Woodburn,” Bremer said.

As Campbell began renovating the new location, dubbed Willie’s Café II, Bremer said she helped her learn about some of the iconic staples Bob’s was known for such as its pies, and although Willie’s Café II has not opened yet, Campbell plans to make sure the “world-famous pies” will remain when it does.

“The pies will definitely be here and be back,” Campbell said.

The interior of Willie’s Café II also pays homage to the history of the pies with a sign saying “Life’s short. Eat pie” hanging in the dining area.

The quote, a well-known slogan of Bob’s throughout the years, shows Campbell plans to keep the restaurant familiar to those who remember Bob’s while also ushering in a new era for Willie’s.

When the restaurant opens, Campbell hopes it will bring the same “hometown feel” that Bob’s did.

“We just want to be a part of the community and support them like they support us,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the menu at the Woodburn location will be very similar to the Fort Wayne location, expect the Woodburn location will offer a slightly larger dinner menu.

Although the restaurant is nearing its grand opening, Campbell did not disclose an official date, but she assured those anticipating the restaurant’s debut that it is “very close.”