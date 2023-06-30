COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Whitley County residents held an event Friday to support Peabody Public Library’s Pride Displays.

Starting at noon, the “Proud Peabody Patrons for Pride” event planned to check out every book on the library’s Pride displays to support LGBTQ+ residents.

After first putting up the Pride displays, the library received backlash from members of the community, who reported their concerns to the Whitley County Commissioners. The commissioners issued a letter to the library on June 22 that showed their disagreement with the messaging of the library.

We do not support the promotion of sexuality being displayed at Peabody Public Library and feel it’s the responsibility of parents to provide their children with sexual education, not the library, summer camps, or any other public entities. Whitley County Commissioners

The letter from the Whitley County Commissioners to the Peabody Public Library can be found below.

Peabody was not the only library to receive backlash due to pride-themed items. Wells County Public Library received backlash after passing out rainbow-colored rubber bracelets that said “working as one.”

According to the minutes from the Wells County Commissioners meeting on June 5, a few parents brought up the issue during public comment. One parent said he “does not want his children to be forced to promote an ideology that they are too young to understand.”

Wells County Library said later on that the bracelets were prizes offered for the summer reading program at the library, and not meant to be connected to Pride month celebrations.

It is recommended to bring any further issues to either Whitley or Wells County Commissioners.