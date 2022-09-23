FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A grand opening was held at the Allen County Public Library branch in downtown Fort Wayne for its new interactive children’s learning center called StoryScape.

This is over 2,600 square feet of space dedicated to children 7 and younger.

StoryScape was funded primarily from the Allen County Public Library Foundation and other Library reserve funds.

Those who helped launch the center say it caters to all kinds of learning for children.

“Children learn in many different ways and also children’s work is play. That’s how they learn, so this is really a holistic environment where a child can pick up a book and read about the post office and then go over to our play post office and then pretend they are delivering mail themselves,” Allen County Public Library Executive Director Susan Baier said.

The center is open seven days a week.

Hours:

Sunday: 12:00 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday: 10:30 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.