LGBTQ Resource Center reacts to U.S. Supreme Court decision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday, the U.S. Supreme court made a historic decision, voting 6-3 in favor of protecting the LGBTQ community against work discrimination.

The court’s 6-3 ruling extends the scope of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion, to include LGBTQ people.

“It’s hard to put to words like how important this is to know that people can just be themselves and not have to worry about losing their jobs and their livelihoods just because of who they love or how they identify,” said Vic Spencer.

Spencer is the Director of the Purdue Fort Wayne’s LGBTQ Resource Center and is excited about the decision made by the U.S Supreme Court and believes this is a tremendous step forward for the fight for LGBTQ equality.

“The announcement this morning took me by surprise, I happened to open google news and was like look at that, that is some good news,” laughed Spencer.

Spencer was not the only one pleased with the news, PFW’s LGBTQ Coordinator Jordan Sanderson said he is extremely proud of the decision that was made.

“A lot of times if you are not part of the community it’s hard to recognize what it’s like to be discriminated against,” said Sanderson. “I couldn’t imagine being told that I am fired because of who I am.”

Sanderson said he hasn’t been discriminated against at his job and realizes that he has privileges as a white male who works for a university that has protections for the LGBTQ community. He added that he takes this a major win and wants the people who are protesting to use this is motivation.

“I hope they see this and they feel invigorated and hopeful that change happens. It’s going on two weeks of protesting; I hope this reignites flame under them to continue fighting for that they believe is right.”