KENDALVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The Mid-American Windmill Museum is celebrating its annual Kite Day, a Mother’s Day tradition.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 13th, spend the day with free admission and kite activities at the museum.

The Hoosier Kitefliers will be there to help kids build their own free kites and then take them to the skies.

Children who attend will receive free Pizza Hut Personal Pan Pizza coupons while supplies last. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic to celebrate Mother’s Day. Refreshments will be available for purchase.