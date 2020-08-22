Leo-Cedarville sees large power outage

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of Indiana and Michigan Power customers are without power near Leo-Cedarville.

The I&M outage map shows the outage spans from nearly Tonkel Road to just past Roth Road. It indicates over 2,000 customers are without power.

Acorrding to I&M’s website, the outage started just after 8:15 a.m., and estimated restoration time is 1:00 p.m. The reason for the outage is not indicated.

WANE 15 did reach out to I&M to learn more about the outage. We did not hear back at the time this article was published.