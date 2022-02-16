LEO, Ind. (WANE) — In January, three businesses on the same block in Leo: Be You Boutique, Salon Sucasa, and Cedar Creek Candles, posted online asking for nominations.

They were looking for someone in the community who deserved to be treated as a queen. The winner was Jen Sholl, a technology coach for Leo schools after she was nominated by fellow staff member Carrie Bleeke.

The owners of the businesses surprised Sholl at the school on Wednesday. She was summoned to a classroom expecting a meeting with principal Chad Houser. She jokingly admitted she thought she was in trouble, but she quickly saw people she didn’t know and a WANE 15 camera and knew something was up.

Bleeke’s nomination of Sholl was the clear choice. Not only does she do so much for the schools, but she’s done it all with a positive attitude, despite battling cancer this past year.

“My heart, with the Leo community, has been really touched this last year with everything that I’ve went through,” Sholl said.

“Tech is a huge part of education and you’ve got to have that running smoothly,” Bleeke said. “It makes parents, grandparents, kids, teachers, everyone depend upon her, and I just couldn’t think of another person who gives more to the Leo community than her.”

Sholl won a new outfit from Be You Boutique, a makeover at Salon Sucasa, and a day of workshops and gifts at Cedar Creek Candles.

The owners were very pleased with how the surprise went and said they were more than happy to give back to the Leo community.

“The nomination was perfect. Out of all the nominations, I really felt like Jen was most deserving,” Be You owner Alison Nehls said.

Sholl said she’s looking forward to being treated like a queen. The businesses are open to making it happen whenever she’s available.