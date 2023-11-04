ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — What do bison and beards have in common? They were both celebrated today at LC Nature Park!

According to a press release, the park held a ‘National Bison Day Celebration and Bison Beard Contest’ from 1 – 4 p.m.. Saturday. National Bison Day always falls on the first Saturday of November.

The event was free to all participants. People got the chance to hike trails to view herds of bison and elk as well as play games and make crafts. For those who wanted to show off their beards, participants were able to enter the inaugural Bison Beard contest for a prize reward.

For more information on upcoming events, visit LC Nature Park’s website.