Terry Sands walks to court accompanied by deputies in Auburn, Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE/AP) – The public defender for the man accused of killing an Indiana State Police master trooper has filed a change of venue request.

Terry Sands II, 42, of Marion is charged with murder and other offenses related to the death of Master Trooper James Bailey on March 3.

Police say Sands was driving at a high rate of speed while trying to evade Fort Wayne police on I-69. Bailey was attempting to put down stop sticks when investigators say Sands deliberately drove his car into him, causing Bailey’s death.

A public defender was appointed for Sands during a status hearing in March after it was determined he is indigent.

Lawyer Kevin Likes filed the change of venue request Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court. Likes cited pretrial publicity, and that Master Trooper Bailey was well-known in the community.

Sands is currently scheduled to go on trial in August.