FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man claims in a lawsuit he suffered permanent injuries after being struck by a Fort Wayne Police vehicle while skateboarding on a sidewalk one morning during the summer of 2022.

Jarod Medrano filed the suit last week in Allen Superior Court against Detective Mark Bieker, the City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne City Council and the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Medrano claims in the lawsuit he was riding his skateboard northbound on the sidewalk next to Clinton Street just north of East Main Street on June 30, 2022 when he was struck by Bieker’s police-issued Ford Explorer.

Bieker was traveling up the ramp that leads down to where city employees park their vehicles at the Rousseau Centre downtown and turning south onto Clinton Street when the collision happened, according to the lawsuit.

“The collision was responsibly caused by the carelessness and negligence of Defendant, Mark Bieker, in the operation of the vehicle owned by the City of Fort Wayne, by failing to maintain a reasonable and proper lookout, failing to maintain control of the vehicle, and failing to yield the right of way,” the lawsuit said.

As a result of the collision, Medrano incurred hospital and medical expenses and may incur more expenses and losses in the future, according to the lawsuit, as well as “the loss of a whole and useful life.”

He’s asking for compensatory damages as well as a jury trial.

Attorneys for the city have asked for more time in court documents to file a response to the accusations.