FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In front of 235 Greater Fort Wayne members, 12 area lawmakers laid out priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) predicted the non-budget session would be quiet, but admitted every similar prediction he’s made before has been wrong.

Time and again, lawmakers said a top priority was the transition of U.S. 30 into a restricted-access freeway to better accommodate industry between Fort Wayne and Valparaiso that range from steel to pickup trucks to medical devices.

“That has a huge impact to our economy,” Lehman said.

The two Democrats on stage were outnumbered by their GOP colleagues but expressed appreciation for the ability to get things done with Republican super-majorities in both the House and Senate.

Kyle Miller, the new Democratic representative from District 82, which includes much of downtown Fort Wayne, thought the GOP could be swayed to address both affordable childcare and better oversight of the student voucher program, for which 97% of Hoosier families are eligible.

“We have to have some accountability on those dollars,” Miller told the crowd.

The 90-minute presentation was largely chummy and bipartisan until the final question about last session’s House Bill 1608, which the questioner called Indiana’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

She told the panel as a real estate agent, people moving to Indiana ask about the quality of the schools and Indiana’s social climate. “They want to know, ‘The Indiana General Assembly is scheduled to convene on January 9, 2024, will I be welcome here?'”

Miller, who voted against the bill with Democratic House leader Phil GiaQuinta, said his wife had to scour the materials in her classroom to avoid “any instruction to a student in pre-kindergarten through grade 3 on human sexuality,” as written in the new law.

“We can’t keep doing this to our educators and putting them in the crosshairs of some of these damaging social issues,” he said.

“Just because a bill is labeled in a particular way, doesn’t mean that’s what the bill is about,” interjected State Senator Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne).

Brown was joined by her fellow Republicans in defense of the bill, which they said keeps inappropriate material out of the classroom.

The Indiana General Assembly is scheduled to convene Jan. 9, 2024.

Panelists included Senators Brown, Sue Glick (R-13), Travis Holdman (R-19), Tyler Johnson, (R-14), and Andy Zay (R-17), along with Representatives David Abbot (R-18), GiaQuinta, Dave Heine (R-85), Christopher Judy (R-83), Lehman, Miller, and Craig Snow (R-22).