FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly six weeks after Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians started their strike, both sides were still unable to reach an agreement during the latest negotiations Tuesday.

“Despite our near unanimous rejection of their most recent contract offer, [Philharmonic] management refused to respond to our outstanding proposals, was unwilling to bargain and set another artificial negotiation deadline for early February,” said Campbell MacDonald, Players’ Association chair.

WANE 15 reached out to Philharmonic management regarding Tuesday’s negotiations but did not receive a response at the time of this post.

The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3.