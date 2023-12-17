GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Dispatch confirms a crash with injuries occurred late Saturday night in Grabill in the 11000 block of Page Road. Details are currently limited, but dispatch confirms the crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. Those involved sustained injuries, but the number of people injured and the severity of their injuries remain unclear. WANE 15 reached out to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigates crash in 11000 block of Page Road.

Map showing the area of the 11000 block of Page Road in Grabill, Allen County.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated with the latest details as they become available.