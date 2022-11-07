FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heads up astronomy fans! A total lunar eclipse will occur during the early morning hours on Tuesday. You’ll want to set your alarms early for this one, as this will be the last visible total lunar eclipse in our area until March 14th, 2025.

For us here in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the eclipse will begin at approximately 4:09 AM. By 5:16 AM, we’ll see the total eclipse of the moon begin. The peak of the eclipse will take place close to 6 AM. You can then expect the total eclipse to end around 6:41 AM before the moon sets at 7:28 AM.

We hope the clouds will stay away during the eclipse. You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest forecast information.