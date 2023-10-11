FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana hosted its last Honor Flight of 2023 as dozens of military veterans traveled to Washington D.C. to tour the U.S. capital.

Wednesday’s Honor Flight featured 85 veterans with representation across the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War among other conflicts.

Since its inception, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has taken over 3,300 veterans from Fort Wayne to Washington D.C. to view the many monuments and memorials there.

Typically, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana hosts four Honor Flights each each, with two in the spring and two in the fall.

This year, the organization added a fifth flight when it hosted its first Purple Heart Honor Flight, but it is not known if there will be another one in 2024.