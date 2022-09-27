FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The largest supplier of electric bikes to law enforcement in the country is based in Fort Wayne.

Since 2017, when entrepreneurs Jeff Fuze and Tim Burns formed Recon Power Bikes on Ley Road, they’ve sold to hundreds of federal and municipal law enforcement agencies and the U.S. military. You’ll see their bikes at Fort Bragg, on US. Air Force bases, on the streets of Washington, D.C. and at the U.S. Space Force in California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Secret Service and the FBI ride their bikes.

On Tuesday, boxes were stacked and ready to be shipped to Google headquarters in California and the Green Bay Packers stadium.

But now the company has its eye on the consumer market.

WANE 15 learned that in November, Recon Power Bikes will announce a partnership with a major automotive manufacturer to enter the consumer market in a bigger way. The announcement will come at SEMA, a trade show for the Specialty Equipment Market Association, to be held in Las Vegas, said Fuze, the company’s president. Burns is the director of marketing.

“The goal is to market nationwide in the consumer market,” Fuze said.

With the contract, the company will need to expand from its 20,000 square foot headquarters and warehouse currently located on Ley Road and add staff.

The advantage for law enforcement is the speed officers can respond to calls without getting winded. That leaves them with more energy to administer CPR or chase down someone on a foot pursuit.

There’s a long list of arrests, Fuze said. Not only do officers pull over pedestrians and cyclists, but cars and trucks.

“Drug dealers don’t hear them coming. They don’t expect an officer to roll up on a bike silently,” Fuze explains.

Cost for the bike ranges from about $1,600 to about $4,000. The most popular bike for law enforcement is the Interceptor equipped with red and blue flashing lights and white crime scene lights, Fuze said. Cost runs about $3,700 per bike.

Other models include the Stryker, an all-wheel drive bike favored by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Ranger, built for consumers. The Scout is a foldable bike. The bikes are equipped with batteries that can be recharged at a household socket, but Recon will soon offer a solar panel that can be used in a remote situation. Fuze estimated the cost at between $349 and $399.