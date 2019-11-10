Large police presence outside northeast side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a situation at a home on the northeast side of the city.

Fort Wayne Dispatch tells WANE 15 officers were called to the 2700 block of Repton Drive around 11 a.m. Sunday on reports of a domestic situation. That is in the area of Peace Montessori School.

As of 1:30 p.m. police were still on scene. Dispatchers could not say what the situation entails, but said a road has been blocked off in the area and that a large police presence was still on scene.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information.