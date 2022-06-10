FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence is reported in the 3300 block of West Coliseum Blvd, just west of Goshen Road.

According to Officer Mark Bieker of the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded after someone in a hotel was making suicidal threats, and they indicated they have a firearm and that there may be others in the room.

Police say they’re currently on the phone with the individual, trying to get them to exit the room.

At this point in time, police aren’t sure how many people may be in the room. They’re viewing surveillance video to see if they can figure out who may be in the room.

The Crisis Response Team is at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.