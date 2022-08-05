FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several police and tactical officers were spotted in a northeast Fort Wayne neighbhood Friday afternoon.

WANE 15 learned around 4:15 p.m. that officers were along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn Road.

It’s not clear why. Dispatchers would only tell WANE 15 police were “on an investigation.”

Close to a dozen police cars could be seen at the scene. A perimeter was set up in the area, and the roadway was closed to traffic.

Police with rifles, a K-9, were on the scene. By 5 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Crisis Response Team and an Allen County SWAT team was at the scene.

These photos were shared with WANE 15: