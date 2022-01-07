UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting on Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 has learned there was an officer-involved shooting Friday night on Lemonwood Court, which is in a neighborhood off Cook and Coldwater Roads near Northrop High School.

Our crew at the scene was told one suspect has non-life-threatening injuries. Whether or not the officer is injured was not disclosed. No other details about the events that led to the shooting have been released yet either.

WANE 15 counts at least 12 Fort Wayne Police Department cars on Lemonwood Court.

This story will be updated when more details are released.