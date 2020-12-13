Large police presence in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation is ongoing in Huntington Sunday morning.

Not a lot of details are known at this time.

What we do know is a portion of Schultz Drive is blocked off, off of Etna Avenue. WANE 15 has had a crew on the scene since 5:40 a.m.

Huntington Police Chief Chad Hacker told WANE 15 he cannot comment at this time. We have learned that Indiana State Police have been called in to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WANE 15 for updates as they become available.

