Large housing development planned for Roanoke

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — A developer is hoping to find a home for a proposed new subdivision in Roanoke.

According to documents, Granite Ridge Builders requesting the rezoning of 3 parcels from Agricultural to R-4. The developers will also request Primary Plat approval for 4 parcels.

The new housing addition – called Cardinal Creek – will be located west of town between East 900 North, East 850 North, and North 300 East.

If approved, the subdivision would have a total of 168 lots on 100 acres of land.

Granite Ridge Builders will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church to talk to neighbors and inform them of the new project.

The meeting for the requests will be at the Roanoke Plan Commission on Aug. 12 at 6:30 pm in the GAR Room of the Huntington County Courthouse in Huntington.

