FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While construction remains, drivers can now take both the north and south lanes of Old Mill Road at the intersection with Broadway in front of Foster Park.

The road is still partially blocked off, so the lanes are shifted somewhat but traffic can pass through the road.

The north bound lane of Old Mill Road opened earlier this month, allowing people coming from the Foster Park and Southwood Park neighborhoods a quick escape toward downtown instead of zigzagging through neighborhoods during the road’s months-long closure.

Monday, city workers opened the northbound lane as well, allowing commuters an easy route to get home.

The closure of Old Mill was due to construction equipment that had to be placed either partially or completely in the street, plus large trucks coming in and out of the construction site for the work being done at Foster Park.

While Old Mill Road will be open with no long-term closures expected, the work being done at Foster Park is expected to last another year and a half to two years.