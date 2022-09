(WANE) – Lanes were shut down on I-69 northbound near the 319 mile-marker after a passenger vehicle crash.

INDOT reported on TrafficWise the crash happened between Hursh Road and Cedar Canyons Road.

The right lane will be blocked for two hours.

This comes the same day a semitruck crashed on I-69 near the 321.5 mile-marker.

This is a developing story.