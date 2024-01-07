FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Motorists going to and from downtown Fort Wayne on Monday, January 8 may encounter some traffic congestion due to lane closures on three major east-west thoroughfares.
Crews will be repairing water system valves, requiring lane restrictions for worker safety on the following streets. Lane restrictions will be in place at the following locations.
- West Washington Boulevard will have one westbound lane closed between Broadway and Jackson Street.
- West Jefferson Boulevard will have one eastbound lane closed between Jackson to Broadway.
- Main Street will have one eastbound lane closed between VanBuren and Jackson Street.
The repairs are expected to last one day.