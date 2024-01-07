FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Motorists going to and from downtown Fort Wayne on Monday, January 8 may encounter some traffic congestion due to lane closures on three major east-west thoroughfares.

Crews will be repairing water system valves, requiring lane restrictions for worker safety on the following streets. Lane restrictions will be in place at the following locations.

West Washington Boulevard will have one westbound lane closed between Broadway and Jackson Street.

West Jefferson Boulevard will have one eastbound lane closed between Jackson to Broadway.

Main Street will have one eastbound lane closed between VanBuren and Jackson Street.

The repairs are expected to last one day.