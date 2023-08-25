ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Work is expected to begin on a stretch of U.S. 33 in Allen County that will require alternating lane closures starting Monday, August 28.

Crews will be sealing cracks on existing pavement from Cook Road to the southeast side of Churubusco with liquid asphalt. Loose aggregate will then be applied and swept from the road. Once the liquid asphalt is cured, crews will return to seal the driving surface and add pavement markings.

The work is expected to be completed by August 31.

INDOT makes every effort to reduce vehicle damage during and immediately after seal coating projects. While these efforts may not prevent all damage to vehicles during the seal coat process, they have substantially reduced the likelihood of damage.