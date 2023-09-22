LAKE WAWASEE, Ind. (WANE) Lake Wawasee is the largest natural lake in Indiana and one of the prime places to have waterfront property in the state. Located west of Fort Wayne in Kosciusko County, the lake has it’s share of stunning homes.

That’s definitely the case with the home located at 11133 NE Wawasee Drive that’s currently up for sale by The Lynn Reecer Team. Completed in 2018, this home has over 5,000 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. It’s listed for $2,990,000.

It wouldn’t be a lake house without access to the water, and this home as 50 feet of lake frontage. Among the usual luxury amenities, this home also feature the latest in technology that allows you to control heating and air conditioning as well as the security system remotely with wifi.

Check out the photos and video above and for the complete listing, click here.